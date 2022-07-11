Chris Evans Defends Anthony Mackie Being The New Captain America

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few days ago Marvel announced that Captain America 4 had finally found its director in Julius Onah. Although this film will be starring Anthony Mackie as the new Cap, fans are torn on whether the actor can carry the shield that Chris Evans has been rocking for the past decade.

Evans is going to bat for Mackie as the new Captain America and has no plans on reprising his role in the MCU, hence, letting Mackie cook as Cap for the foreseeable future. Taking to Twitter to comment on an article questioning whether or not he’d return to the MCU, Chris Evans bluntly stated “Sam Wilson is Captain America.”

Sam Wilson of course being Anthony Mackie’s character in the MCU who went from being Cap’s sidekick, The Falcon, to becoming the new Captain America during the events of Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (a really good series btw).

Being that we live in the age of MAGA, many comic book fans have a problem with a Black man being Captain America (even though in the comics The Falcon became Captain America years ago), but Chris Evans has proven over the years that not only does he have no love for the MAGA movement, he’ll even call them and their orange overlord out whenever he feels like it. For that alone he’ll always be Captain America to us, but might as well let Anthony Mackie do his thing with the shield going forward.

There are rumors that Chris Evans could return as Captain America in a future mega-crossover MCU film such as Secret Wars, but that’s just pure speculation at this point. Though he said he would return if the script was up to par, it seems like Chris Evans is more than content to let Anthony Mackie have a crack at the Stars and Stripes laced suit (Made In Wakanda).

Should be interesting to see which villain the new Captain America will be taking on in the Julius Onah directed film.

Are y’all looking forward to Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie or should Marvel bring back Chris Evans for the role at some point? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.