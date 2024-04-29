Subscribe
News

Keke Palmer & SZA Will Star In Buddy Comedy Produced By Issa Rae

Deadline notes the film's plot remains a secret and that the film was a product of the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures.

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Keke Palmer & SZA Will Star In A Issa Rae-Produced Comedy

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty / Keke Palmer / Issa Rae

Keke Palmer and SZA in a buddy comedy produced by Issa Rae? Sign us the hell up for that.

Deadline exclusively reports the four-time Grammy winner will make her acting debut alongside Palmer in a buddy comedy film that Rae will produce under her HOORAE banner.

ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis, Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks from Macro Film Studios will also produce.

Rap Sh!t director Lawrence Lamont will sit in the director’s chair for the project, with his Rap Sh!t teammate Syreeta Singleton handling the script.

The news comes after Keke Palmer and SZA recently teamed up for an episode of Saturday Night Live with Palmer hosting while SZA was the night’s musical act.

Deadline notes the film’s plot remains a secret and that the film was a product of the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures.

The lab was created by a previous pact between ColorCreative and Columbia Pictures to find and raise emerging diverse screenwriters and help them develop and write their first studio feature using original ideas.

This Role Was An Opportunity SZA Couldn’t Pass Up

SZA was considering numerous projects before joining the buddy comedy because working alongside Palmer was an opportunity she couldn’t say no to.

As for Rae, she has been the talk of the internet lately after her Insecure co-star, Amanda Seales, mentioned their lack of a relationship on a recent episode of Shannon Shape’s podcast, Club Shay Shay

It looks like Issa Rae is just focusing on rooting for everyone Black, putting people on, and ignoring the outside noise.

For Palmer, this latest project follows her stellar performance on Jordan Peele’s NOPE, as well as her other successful endeavors like her Emmy Award-winning self-created project Turnt Up With the Taylors, and her gameshow hosting gig, Password, which also earned her an Emmy.

We love to see it.

RELATED TAGS

Issa Rae Keke Palmer SZA

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI
News

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Sexyy Red “DAMN SHORTY,” Rod Wave “Numb” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.24

Dave East
News

Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close