MAGA Muva: Amber Rose Posts Pic With Donald Trump, Xitter Drags Her By The Dome

Amber Rose has declared she is a full-blown Donald Trump supporter. The alleged Slut Walk champion posted a photo of herself, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, and Xitter has been dragging her ever since.

With a simple caption of “Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸” there stands Trump with a cheesy smile and thumbs up sandwiched between MAGA Muva Rose to his left and his alleged wife Melania on the right.

Social media was quick to point out the hypocrisy of Rose, who sees herself as a feminist, announcing her support of Trump, the same guy who proudly says he helped walk back Roe Vs Wade thanks to his three Supreme Court Justice picks.

There’s also the fact that he’s an adjudicated sexual assaulter who is currently on trial for paying a porn star, Stormy Daniels, hush money to keep quiet about the one-night stand he had with her, while he was married to Melania, his third baby momma.

A quick peruse of Yeezy’s ex’s socials reveals she has been toying with being the Op for a minute. If you’re aligning with Piers Morgan, MAGA ignorance is right up your alley.

Then, there’s the whole transphobia struggle that has reportedly caused many of her old friends to abandon ship.

Many are also noting that Joseline Hernandez called out the jig.

The Xitter peanut gallery has been going in on Rose. See for yourself in the gallery.

How much do you think her loyalty cost? Asking for a friend. Also, over under her “research” consisted of memes and Steve Bannon podcasts?