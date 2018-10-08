2018 SlutWalk: Amber Rose Dresses As A Bride, Urges You To “Wife A Slut”

Amber Rose took to the street this past weekend to march against rape culture in her 4th Annual SlutWalk. The mom, entrepreneur, and model hit Downtown Los Angeles in all-white bridal gear, a blonde wig, and some eye-catching signs.
Hit the gallery to see more pics of Rose and what went down at the women’s rights march this year.
1. Amber Rose hits the stage at her annual SlutWalk.Source:Splash News 1 of 9
2. Amber holds a sign that says "Wife a slut. We're more fun."Source:Splash News 2 of 9
3. Amber shows off her bridal apparel.Source:Splash News 3 of 9
4. A look at one of the 2018 SlutWalk participants.Source:Splash News 4 of 9
5. Amber rocked a veil and all.Source:Splash News 5 of 9
6. This year's SlutWalk participants did not come to play.Source:Splash News 6 of 9
7. Amber flicks it up with a smile.Source:Splash News 7 of 9
8. A closer look at one of this year's SlutWalk participants.Source:Splash News 8 of 9
9. Amber holds a sign that says "Trophy Life" instead of "Trophy Wife" as she leads the walk.Source:Splash News 9 of 9
