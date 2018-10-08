Amber Rose , SlutWalk

2018 SlutWalk: Amber Rose Dresses As A Bride, Urges You To “Wife A Slut”

Posted 11 hours ago

Amber Rose SlutWalk 2018

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Amber Rose took to the street this past weekend to march against rape culture in her 4th Annual SlutWalk. The mom, entrepreneur, and model hit Downtown Los Angeles in all-white bridal gear, a blonde wig, and some eye-catching signs.

Hit the gallery to see more pics of Rose and what went down at the women’s rights march this year.

