‘Rap Sh!t’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Issa Rae’s hit series Rap Sh!t is returning to MAX.

The Hip-Hop show inspired by the lives of City Girls rappers Yung Miami and JT is coming back for a second season, according to Deadline. The eight-episode second season of Rap Sh!t will debut with two episodes on Aug. 10, followed by one episode weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The series, which made a big splash last year, tells the story of two friends, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who were estranged after high school but reconnect to form a rap group.

Throughout the series, the girls have been forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

From Deadline:

Yung Miami and JT are co-executive producers of the series, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae, Rae’s Audio Everywhere Company, Raedio, handles music supervision for the series.

“We’re so excited to be back this summer!” showrunner Syreeta Singleton told Complex about the second season. “Everything is heightened. The girls are on tour, tensions are high, and they’re quickly finding out how much they’re willing to compromise for success.”

Sarah Aubrey, Max’s Head of Original Content added, “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t.”

