Kendrick Lamar On BET’s Don’t Sleep! [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar was a guest on BET’s Don’t Sleep! last night with T.J. Holmes.



In this sit down with BET’s take on The Daily Show, K.Dot and T.J. talk about how they both met each other at South By South West earlier this year. The host of the show explained that he was a quiet and unassuming guy off of the stage, but once he got a microphone he became a whole new person.

“It’s a whole ‘nother person that comes out of me when I hope on that stage,” says Kendrick. “I think I was really born and blessed to do this for a reason.” He also credits his album’s success with word of mouth. Check it all out down below.

Photo: BET