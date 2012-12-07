Curren$y – “King Friday XIII” [VIDEO]

Curren$y drops an unconventional set of behind the scenes visuals for the latest episode of #JerntsWithSpitta, titled “King Fridy XIII.” Videographer CJ Wallis manned the camera during Spitta Andretti’s recent trek to Los Angeles, to shoot a video for The Stoned Immaculate track, “Sunroof.”

Spitta and crew made sure to include a little pleasure in their business excursion, which in this case was some retail therapy on Los Angeles’ famous Fairfax avenue. Street wear enthusiasts will notice the New Orleans MC shopping in notable boutiques like Diamond Supply and more. If you haven’t heard Curren$y’s The Stoned Immaculate, available on iTunes now, you’re missing out.

See the visuals for “King Friday XIII” below.

Photo: The Smokers Club