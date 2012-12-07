J. Cole & DJ Drama – “Miss America Reprise” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

You want that reprise of J.Cole’s “Miss America?” Well, it’s yours.

DJ Drama gets his raspy talk in as J. Cole reprises his street single for Born Sinner with the classic Wu-Tang instrumental, “It’s Yours.” J. Cole’s sophomore album is still scheduled to arrive on January 28, 2013.

It was hard to top J.Cole’s original controversial record “Miss America,” but placing this classic RZA-produced cut over these bars are the way to do it. Get a listen to J. Cole’s new record with DJ Drama down below.

Photo: Getty