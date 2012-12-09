Future – “What’s Wrong” [VIDEO]

Atlanta rapper/crooner Future, aka the master of the struggle falsetto, drops a video for “What’s Wrong.” The song is aimed at his detractors (we try not to use “haters” too much around these parts).

The set for this clip consists of Future kicking his rhymes either sitting or standing on a balcony. We’re willing to bet that this video’s budget cost less than the amount of money he is seen counting. “We turning up, and they turning down.”

Future plans to drop a collaborative mixtape with French Montana called Medusa sometime soon. The updated version of his debut album, Pluto 3D, is in stores and iTunes right now. Watch the video for “What’s Wrong” below.

Photo: YouTube