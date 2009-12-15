Shyne Recording New Music In Belize

Moses Michael Leviy, formerly known as Shyne, has had a year filled with nothing less of ups and downs. He was released from jail after serving nearly nine years in prison for that infamous shooting but his moment quickly became bittersweet after he was deported to Belize.

Now as he readies his new life in another country, reports have circulated that he’s making his return to the mic. According to his good friend and confidante Angie Martinez, Shyne Po is indeed in the studio and readying new releases.

Angie confirmed the report via Twitter by replying to a fan who asked, “What’s up with Shyne?”

To which she responded,

“He’s great, doing lots of giving back. Big producers and big execs been flying to Belize and music is coming! 🙂 “

No word on exactly what he’s recording but I’d pay money to hear a Diddy diss track.

Probably won’t happen though…smh…he’s a changed man.