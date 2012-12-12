Beyoncé Gave Jay-Z A $5 Million Watch For His Birthday [PHOTOS]

What do you get the guy who has everything? If you’re Beyoncé, and Jay-Z is your husband, then you get him a $5 million watch.

In honor of his born day last week, Bey gifted her better half with a Hublot “Big Bang” timepiece.

Hublot is famous for its luxury watches, but the hefty price tag is due in part to the amenities. The watch boasts 1,282 diamonds, over 100 carats of baguette diamonds, six square emerald cut stones, while the enclosure is made of 18K white gold with an engraved Hublot seal. “Beyoncé will always buy Jay the best gifts money can buy. Money is no object to her,” said a source.

“She knew he would love the Hublot ‘Big Bang’ watch. It’s the ultimate timepiece, a mixture of extravagance, luxury and bling. Jay-Z is a huge watch collector and was very excited when he was given the gift. He can’t wait to start flashing it around. It is absolutely stunning.”

This isn’t the first time that the superstar has been generous in the gift giving department. After the January birth of their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, she allegedly gave Jay a sapphire ring worth nearly a million dollars.

Photos: Hublot/The Hot Zone

