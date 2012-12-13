Ma$e Officially Leaves Bad Boy Records After 16 Years [VIDEO]

Ma$e has had an up and down career to say the least. As one of the biggest Hip-Hop artists of the mid 90s, the Harlem rapper had a slew of hit records before he retired to become a pastor.

A big reason he left the game was being under contract with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records for this entire time. “I’ve been in that contract for 16 years. Yeah, the other day he let me out of it, so big shout-outs to Diddy,” Said Ma$e. “I guess he woke up feeling good and he wanted to do something good.”

His failed comeback attempt with G-Unit was allegedly blocked by Diddy and that intense contract and Ma$e confirmed those rumors while on MTV’s RapFix. “You know why it didn’t go through, Diddy didn’t let it go through,” Ma$e told Sway. He wanted 50 give him all of the money he think I owed him. And I thought he owed me money so it was always the underlying battle, the invisible battle. When I did the tour (No Way Out) with Diddy that was basically pro-bono.”

Check out the interview down below.

—

Photo: MTV