A$AP Rocky Debuts Long.Live.A$AP Title Track [VIDEO]

Last night on MTV RapFix, A$AP Rocky debuted the title track for his new album, Long.Live.A$AP.

This title track is off of the Harlem rapper’s solo debut album which will be hitting the stores on January 15th. Although earlier reports stated that this track was produced by Jim Jonsin and Rico Love, Rocky reveals that this track is actually produced by A$AP Rocky himself.

The Pretty Mother F**ker even gets his falsetto on in the middle of the song and sings the hook. He almost sounds a little bit like Pharrell on the old hooks he used to sing back in the day over rap tunes.

This performance was a part of the “Best Of 2012” celebration that took place between MTV, VH1, Palladium and CMT channels, celebrating the biggest and best of music in the past calendar year.