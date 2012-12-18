A$AP Rocky Explains His Long Shirt That Looked Like A Dress With The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky had the internet in a frenzy a few days ago for one of his wardrobe choices.

A few days after Kanye West rocked Madison Square Garden in a kilt, A$AP wore what seemed to be a skirt as a guest on 106 And Park. However, if you let Rocky tell it, it wasn’t a skirt at all.

“That ain’t no damn dress man, that’s an ove rsized shirt,” A$AP told The Breakfast Club. “They kind of use high end fabrics and that’s why it’s fancy. It’s not like the 6x tees we used to wear a lot when we were younger. IF you are into high fashion, it is very common. I’ve got a few of them that was the girl version that they put next to my picture, it was a tank top. Mines is a long sleeved over sized shirt, with the matching pants.”

A$AP takes his fashion serious, and in this interview the rapper talks about DJ’s who tried to take credit for breaking the rapper as well as his single “F**king Problems.”

Check out the full interview below.

—

Photo: Clear Channel