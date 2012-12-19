State Property (Freeway, Neef, Young Chris, Peedi Crakk) – “Power 105 Freestyle” [VIDEO]

The Roc-A-Fella days were some of the most memorable in Hip-Hop history. At the time, Jay-Z’s camp had the charts and the streets in the cobra clutch. Philadelphia rap outfit State Property played an integral part in the Roc’s success, having defended Big Homie on the front lines during pinnacle beefs with Nas and D-Block. Fans can still hear echoes of Hov exclaiming “he’s only 16!,” as his young gunners decimated every instrumental Flex threw at them on Hot 97.

State Property members Freeway, Neef Buck, Young Chris, and Peedi Crakk revisited those days yesterday with DJ Self on New York City’s Power 105.1. Each MC made up for the absence of incarcerated members Beanie Sigel and Oschino Vasquez with some quality bars. The seldom seen drop man Pain In Da A$$ sets the tone with his patented mobster impersonation.

The State Prop quartet also dropped a Jake One-produced track yesterday, titled “Roc Reloaded.” This resurgence is an effort to promote a big reunion show in New York tonight at the Gramercy Theater, featuring the aforementioned four MCs and Memphis Bleek. Did Hova get an invite?

See State Property decimate a few beats in the visuals below.

Photo: Instagram