A$AP Rocky – “Long Live A$AP” [LISTEN]

Word is that A$AP Rocky’s long awaited debut, Long.Live.A$AP sprung a leak, damn near a month before it’s officially due. Nonetheless, the Harlem rapper seems to be taking the inevitable in stride, dropping the opening and title track, “Long Live A$AP,” to his LP.

That PMF drops retrospective, and braggadocios, rhymes over a brooding track produced by Jim Jonsin and Rico Love. The video for the song, also directed by Rocky, will be premiering this Sunday on MTV2.

Recently, A$AP was on The Breakfast Club and brushed off claims that he was rocking a dress on BET’s 106 & Park. “That ain’t no damn dress man, that’s an oversized shirt,” said A$AP. “They kind of use high end fabrics and that’s why it’s fancy. It’s not like the 6x tees we used to wear a lot when we were younger. IF you are into high fashion, it is very common. I’ve got a few of them that was the girl version that they put next to my picture, it was a tank top. Mines is a long sleeved over sized shirt, with the matching pants.”

Long.Live.A$AP will be in stores January 15th. Listen to “Long Live A$AP,” and check out its artwork, below.

