Busta Rhymes & Rapper Nizzle Man Get Into Altercation At French Montana Album Release Party

Even with his animated personality, Busta Rhymes has never be known as a man to play around with. Apparently, a rapper named Nizzle Man found that out the hard way as he and the Dungeon Dragon seemingly bumped heads at a club this past weekend.

As seen in a clip making the social media rounds, Busta Rhymes and Nizzle Man got into some kind of scuffle while attending French Montana’s album release party this past Friday night (February 23). From the looks of things, Nizzle took the L as he was dragged away by Busta’s crew as the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” rapper barked in his face. Though no hands were thrown, it seemed like quite an aggressive situation unfolded that ended with Busta and Nizzle disappearing into the crowd.

Sometimes all it takes is one misunderstanding for things to go completely left. Hopefully, cooler heads prevailed and the two men were able to hash out whatever problem might’ve occurred.

But as far as from Busta’s camp on an explanation, nothing but crickets.

What do y’all think of the situation? Peep the video and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.