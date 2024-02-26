DJ Khaled Has Security Team Carry Him To Avoid Messing Up His Balvin Air Jordan 3’s

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled is a probably the biggest sneaker head in the music game aside from Fat Joe, but the man took his love of footwear to another level this past weekend when he showed just how much he loves his exclusive black versions of the J Balvin Air Jordan 3 “Medellin Sunset”‘s.

In an Instagram post that he threw up on Sunday (February 25), DJ Khaled showed how much his sneakers mean to him when he had his security team carry him from his limo to the back of a pickup truck so he could avoid getting sand on his rare Air’s. Simply saying “I don’t want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?” his team air lifted the Hip-Hop heavyweight to “safety” to ensure his Jordans remained clean. Luckily for the two men carrying him from point A to point B, the truck was only a few feet away but you could see it was still a lowkey struggle for them to help Khaled keep his feet fresh if even for only a few seconds.

As sneakerheads, we understand. As human beings, we have to question if these men are getting paid enough to cover medical expenses for possible back injuries or something (no shots).

Though DJ Khaled is one of the few celebrities to own a pair of the black J. Balvin Air Jordan 3’s, the sneakers are supposed to release sometime in 2024, so get ready to hold that “L” cause these will fly off shelves when they drop.