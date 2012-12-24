A$AP Rocky – “Long Live A$AP” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky’s been through hell promoting his debut album, even though it suffered an unfortunate leak.

Although that happened, the Harlem rapper is not letting that affect the promotion of Long.Live.A$AP. Rocky recently premiered the video for the title track of his album. This song, which he premiered in a live performance on MTV only a few short weeks ago, follows up quickly with a slick music video.

This black and white tinted video features the young rapper sitting in a throne along with two television sets projecting his thoughts. There is also a big bath tub that is surrounded by two models, one black woman in a white dress and one white woman in a black dress.

The imagery in the video is a bit trippy upon the first view viewings, especially when you add A$AP’s #strugglefalsetto on the bridges of the song. However way you slice it, A$AP is going for self on January 15th as he plans to release his debut album.

Check out the video for “Long Live A$AP” down below.

[Spotted at Mr. World Premiere]

Photo: JWplayer