BLKFAM, A New Black-Owned Family Streaming Service Backed By Whoopi Golderg Has Arrived

BLKFAM, another streaming service, is entering the chat, and this one is all Black, has a Black owner, strictly for Black folks, and boasts Whoopi Goldberg as an investor.

The movie and television streaming space got a bit more crowded with the launch of BLKFAM, a new free, ad-supported streaming service created by digital marketer Larry Adams.

The View host and legendary comedian/actress is on board as an equity partner in the streamer, boasting that it is “the first and only Black-owned, Black-focused family streaming platform.”

Coming out of the gate, BLKFAM is offering potential customers access to its content library containing 20+ syndicated series, 1,000+ hours of new animation titles, and introducing new animated characters of color plus diverse gender experiences.

For those into music, don’t worry. BLKFAM has got you with hundreds of hours of original music-driven content.

As for the content, Deadline reports ten new original live-action and animated series are currently in development that premiere on the streamer during its first year. There will also be investigative journalism and news shows, fitness and wellness series, reality shows, and a Black History program for customers to enjoy.

Per Deadline:

Black culture and content is so often stereotyped, siloed or written off – so I wanted to create a platform where my kids and I can be entertained without having to face those same daily biases,” said Adams.

Goldberg has signed on as equity partner alongside Tom Leonardis, president of her entertainment venture Whoop, Inc., and will be steering the creative development of various programming exclusive to the platform.

“I am honored to partner with BLKFAM to assist in the creative direction of curated diverse content – for Black culture to be brought to broader audiences,” the EGOT winner said.

Add BLKFAM to the list of entertainment hubs for Black television viewers, including names like BET+, Tubi, ALLBLK, and a particular one that will remain nameless.

