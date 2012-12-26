VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Season 3 Supertrailer [VIDEO]

Season three of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop New York is almost here and it looks like it will be chock full of drama and struggle. From the looks of this super trailer, the show’s new rapper subjects, Consequence and Joe Budden, will be bringing forth some must see ratchet TV.

With NYC as the backdrop, the show features a cast of rappers, managers, model chicks, baby mamas and other people with loosely defined job titles. Jump Off’s role is clearly set as a nexus of struggle between his ex, Tahiry Jose, his new girlfriend Kaylin Garcia and his alleged best friend Raqui Thunda. There is also a moment where Budden is seen teary eyed and speaking to his mom about a “relapse.”

Consequence’s role is centered around the child he has with fellow cast mate Jen “The Pen” Bayer. At issue seems to be whether or not his son will be raised as a Muslim. Also, Cons is seen putting hands on some dude who got flip with the lip about taking photos. What, you ain’t know he was from Queens?

Season three of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop premiers January 7th at 8PM. Watch the supertrailer for below.

Photo: YouTube