Hit-Boy Looking To Work With Britney Spears [VIDEO]

Hit-Boy has worked with a “who’s who” of Hip-Hop in the past two years. As he’s grown his rapport in 2012, he’s looking to 2013 to grow his label and work wit ha pop icon.

“What’s next is really just popping off my own thing with this rap stuff that I’m doing,” he said. “[I’m] trying to build a label [Hits Since 87] – I’ve got Audio Push…I’ve got K. Roosevelt. I’m really just trying to put on for the new guys. This upcoming year, I want to do like, full length projects, or maybe like half of an album for maybe someone like Britney Spears…just trying different things,” Hit-Boy stated to Q-104.7.

“I’m really just building my own brand man. Trying to be a label owner as well as an artist, you know just break things that are new. Just fresh.” Hit also talked about doing more pop records in the future.

“I do man, I just feel like I got so much more to offer and people are just starting to get all the way hip to what it is I do,” says Hit-Boy. “If I feel like I can get to the point where I can do half of somebody’s project people will really understand what it is I bring to the game.”

[Spotted At HHDX]

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube