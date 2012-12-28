Bow Wow Says His Gig At 106 & Park Is “Greater Than Great” [VIDEO]

Contrary to what some may believe Bow Wow is really enjoying his new gig as co-host of BET’s 106 & Park. In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, the Cash Money rapper talked up his day job something serious.

“It’s better than cool,” he said. “It’s greater than great. It’s what I wanted. For me to be young, only 25 and already have this type of position on a billion dollar network, it’s major.”

Bow also spoke on his situation with Cash Money. “We are all our own individual artists with our own unique way of getting it how we’re getting it. It’s hard for us to always be together so from the outside looking in, a lot of people say we’re distant but to us, we’re not.”

As for his long-delayed debut album, no one really knows when that will come out, but his acting career is another strong point in which he has found fulfillment. “It’s not [hard to cry],” he added. “Once you tap into character and you understand the story, you’re golden from there. Everything else after that is pretty much easy.”

Check out the entire interview below.

Photo: YouTube