Jim Jones – “VooDoo” [VIDEO]

The Dipset’s Capo, Jim Jones, follows up his remix (or re-vamp, get it?) of Kendrick Lamar‘s “Poetic Justice,” with this remix of Miguel’s “Do You.”

When Miguel asked “do you like drugs” on his song, we didn’t think he was talking to Jim Jones, but he answers him anyway. “I need my drugs. I never took so many drugs in my life. Let me hit that line, you got some pills,” Jim says all over the record.

Now we at Hip-Hop Wired are in no way endorsing doing drugs or anything like that. It’s only entertainment, we guess.

Jim dedicates this verse to the special lady in his life by talking about spoiling her on the finer things in life as well as doing her “like a drug,” as Miguel insinuated in the original version of his record.

It’s a short, in-studio video with an even shorter verse, because Jimmy isn’t working by the hour here folks. You can check out the two-minute video and remix of Miguel’s “Do You” off of his Kaleidoscope Dream album down after the jump.