Berner ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Paradise” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Bay Area member of the Taylor Gang, Berner, takes to Twitter to release this new record, “Paradise.”

Berner, who dropped his first Taylor Gang-assisted mixtape, Urban Farmer, earlier this year; grabs up Wiz Khalifa to assist him on this new record. This song is a mellow record that features the rapper/singer talking about what “Paradise” is in their mind.

Wiz Khalifa drops a smooth verse about what a typical day is in the life of the Taylor Gang leader including “waking up, grab some cake, checking twitter, driving his Porche 911” and many more.

Berner and Wiz Khalifa showed the same smooth chemistry on Wiz’s O.N.I.F.C. album which dropped earlier this month on songs like “Bluffin,” and more.

Hit the jump to get a listen and download of Berner and Wiz Khalifa’s smoothed out record , “Paradise” and enjoy the escape.

DOWNLOAD: Berner ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Paradise”

—

Photo: Instagram