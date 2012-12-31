Graduation: 10 Things Kanye West Should Do Now That He’s Gonna Be A Dad [PHOTOS]

There’s a lot of work to get done as Kanye West travels down the road to being a dad.

Ye announced that he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian were expecting a spawn during last night’s show at Revel Resort & Casino, book-ending the three-night gig by surprising the world, just before the new year.

Unable to hold back his happiness, Ye beamed as he (romantically?) called Kardashian his “baby mama.” But now that it’s out in the open, the clock is ticking on the Chicago native getting his sh-t together so that he can put all his focus on a new bundle of joy.

As the first child for both, expect this baby to be paid more attention to than the president, because that’s the kind of culture that we live in. Not that we’re hating, but celebrity baby news always tends to trump everything else, and since this pregnancy is the biggest Hip-Hop story in the land right now (let’s just be real) Hip-Hop Wired compiled a list of things that Yeezy can do to give him a head start as he moves in the direction of fatherhood.

Peep it.

