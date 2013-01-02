Kendrick Lamar – “Backseat Freestyle” [VIDEO]

Now this is a pleasant surprise and as good a way to kick off 2013 as any. Kendrick Lamar drops the video for “Backseat Freestyle” off of his critically acclaimed good kid, m.A.A.d. city debut.

The black and white clip finds Lamar reciting his rhymes in Compton and in Paris (to keep in line with that Eiffel Tower line, of course). The frenetic camera shots and cuts mesh well with charged, Hit-Boy produced beat. We also get cameos from the Compton rapper’s pops (actor?), who is inquiring about those damn dominoes and we galso et a shot of the one and only Sherane (probably an actress/pole athlete) twerking it. Note: that’s a suicide door she’s next to.

Recently, Lamar decoded “Sing About Me, I’m Dying Of Thirst” from the same good kid, m.A.A.d. city album, which you can cop here.

Watch the Jerome D, Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar directed video for “Backseat Freestyle” below.

Photo: YouTube