Freedom Fighter Meek Mill Hired investigators To Look Into Cyberattacks On Black Leaders

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill is taking it upon himself to look into what he’s framing as cyberattacks on Black leaders and role models. Taking to X, the Philadelphia artist believes that a conspiracy to tear down the community is afoot and wants to get to the bottom of it.

Meek Mill, 36, took to his usual platform of X, formerly Twitter, to deliver his missive to help curtail this recent scourge of attacks on Black celebrities.

“I just hired investigators to see to been starting these cyber attacks against black artist and leaders … they making blogs post anything that destroys the black house hold and powering everything that level is down,” Meek shared on Monday (March 4).

He added, “A big company powered “ I know the perc was fake but I still ate” now we praying for yak mental … lil bru need his people … yall think this sh*t a game they have our people totally distracted! I will never be gay or a rat …. Ima die like that and ima forever step!”

Meek has put out a near-relentless barrage of tweets since along the same lines, which some online believe is a distraction to the rumors that were released involving Sean “Diddy Combs” hence why he tweeted that he “will never be gay” presumably.

Along with the above, Meek also got a little political with his tweets.

“Make sure you strap up in America it’s extremely dangerous on the streets! They have no control illegal immigrants everywhere… automatic guns flooded the inner city’s … fettynal poison in most drugs … opioids melting the brains of humans .. and algorithms mind control,” Meek shared.

In other news, Meek Mill has a new EP HEATHENISM, which he’s currently promoting heavily on his social media channels.

—

Photo: Getty