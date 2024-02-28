You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s 2024, and Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks are still beefing. The Philadelphia rapper and the pro-level online troll, respectively, are currently going back and forth on X, so of course social media users are taking in all the mess.

Not that it really matters at this point, but the brouhaha this go around seems to have started when Akademiks took to his Twitch to throw shots at Meek over the latest Diddy lawsuit. The suit claims that Diddy relayed to Lil Rod that he had sexual relations with Meek Mill—which for the record is totally unsubstantiated.

Of course, Meek caught wind. “The way you niggas coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird,” he tweeted in response to the clip of Ak setting the bait.

Then he eventually threatened Ak with the proper fade, kind of.

“Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name… idk what ima do when I actually see you! It’s gonna have a combination to it tho!,” he tweeted (we’re never going to type or say x’d).

To this, and with Meek having engaged and thus falling into the trap, Akademiks responded in kind with the usual clown a rapper tropes involving being dropped from your label, allegedly, and plenty of homophobia. He’s also standing by the “Why are you mad at me when it’s the lawsuit that said you’re gay?” plea.

The blatant toxic masculity and homophobia is the nastiest of work. So of course all angles from the X app are chiming in; good, bad and extra ugly. See for yourself in the gallery, for archival purposes.