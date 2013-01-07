Fat Joe – “Angels Say 2” [VIDEO]

Looks like Fat Joe isn’t going to let some serious troubles with the tax man hinder his rap career, for now. The Bronx rapper drops a video for “Angels Say 2” off his forthcoming The Darkside 3 album.

Joe Crack goes in over the spooky, Hype produced instrumental. “F-ck all you critics that doubt, always talking about me/I got the f-ck out New York, took my talents to South Beach/It doesn’t make me less realer, I’m surrounded by killers,” spits the rapper whose name no longer matches his much slimmer physique.

When The Darkside 3 finally hits stores, and online retailers, depends on how much time Fat Joe gets for ducking his taxes. In late 2012, he plead guilty in New Jersey to tax evasion for allegedly failing to pay $700,0o0 in income taxes on earnings he made in 2007 and 2008. The “Lean Back” rapper’s net worth has been reported at $35 million.

At the time of his plea, Joe was released on $250,000 bond. He will be sentenced in April and faces up to two years in prison. Considering Beanie Sigel is cooling his heels in the bing for the same issue, it may get very real for the Don Cartagena come this Spring.

For now, watch the Eif Rivera directed video for “Angels Say 2” below.

Photo: YouTube