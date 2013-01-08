Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa – “In The Stars” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

You need some pimpin, mane? Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa wake and bake to this new record called “In The Stars.”

This song comes off the heels of the Juicy J’s announcement that his hit single “Bandz A Make Her Dance” is certified gold after selling 500,000 copies of the hit single. The Juice Man and the Taylor Gang general have both been hard at work crafting the Kemosabe Records debut album from Juicy J called Stay Trippy.

Wiz Khalifa will be executive producing the album along with Dr. Luke of Kemosabe, and will be available later on in 2013. This freebie most likely will not make the final cut on the album, but it is still a trippy jam to wake up to. Wiz Khalifa’s sophomore album, O.N.I.F.C. , is also in stores right now.

Hit the jump to get a listen to “In The Stars” down below.

—

Photo: Getty