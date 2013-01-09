Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa’s Live In Concert Will Be Released As A Retail Album

Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa long-delayed collaboration, Live in Concert, will no longer be released as a mixtape, but as a retail album.

This project, which was supposed to commemorate the anniversary of Spitta and Wizzle’s original collaboration, How Fly, was pusher back for fears of lawsuits that arose after Mac Miller’s ordeal with Lord Finesse.

“Honestly with the way the legal beagles r Finna tax us…. #liveinconcert is gonna have to be a retail project… Y’all still down?” Curren$y tweeted a short time ago to update his fans about the project.

The two have been long time collaborators and have appeared on each other’s albums Rolling Papers and The Stoned Immaculate.

“We wouldn’t feel comfortable dropping Live In Concert until we get the samples cleared. With how these suits keep poppin up, mixtapes ain’t safe,” Curren$y stated in earlier tweets. “Lots of lawsuits being handed out to folks for making free mixtape jams. Wiz, Mac, myself even, we got to play this one smart.”

“We got to make sure all the samples are cleared before we drop the tape to respect the artists and publishers we sampled. Kush castles will still be appearing from the sky, just not today,” Wiz tweeted when the mixtape was originally pushed back.

Whether you have to pay for it or get it for free, it all sounds good to us and long overdue. Live In Concert: The Album coming soon?

Photo: Instagram