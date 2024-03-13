Drake Appears To Respond To Ye After Diss On Instagram

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake has been proclaimed the “Petty King” and even called himself such in a recent song, so it was assumed that Ye, formerly Kanye West dissing him would garner a response. Via his Instagram Story feed, Drake seemed to respond to Ye’s deleted Instagram rant via a popular 50 Cent meme.

Ye posted then deleted a fiery Instagram post dissing the likes of Adidas, Daily Mail, and others he deemed to have wronged him. The post was in support of his track “Carnival” from the Vultures 1 project hitting the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart but soon turned into him unleashing a series of disses of which Drizzy was a target.

In the rant, Ye seemed miffed that Drake added Lil Durk to his upcoming tour with J. Cole just as Ye’s team was rolling out the Vultures project which features the “All My Life” star.

Using the 50 Cent “why he say f*ck me for” meme, it looks like the Canadian superstar used the moment to make one of his notorious slick retorts without naming names.

Of course, the OVO Sound honcho has said Kanye’s name before on tracks along with other jabs over the years although it was thought the pair patched things up after performing together in a joint concert in support of Larry Hoover.

We imagine this exchange won’t be the last of it.

