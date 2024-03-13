Spoitfy Launches New Music Video Feature In Beta

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Spotify is finally getting a feature it should have had: the ability to instantly watch music videos.

Today, Spotify announced that its music video feature is rolling out in “beta” and will feature a “limited catalog” in 11 markets.

As for the supported artists, Spotify users can see videos from Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Aluna, and Asake. Per Techcrunch, the company’s global head of consumer experience, Sten Garmark, says that users can expect Spotify’s entire music video catalog to include “thousands” of songs.

Per Spotify:

“So many times in my own experience and for countless others, music videos play a key role in hooking you: taking you from being a listener to leaning in and becoming a fan,” says Charlie Hellman, Vice President and Head of Music Product at Spotify. “They’re an important part of so many artists’ tool kits, and it’s a natural fit for them to live in the same place that more than half a billion people choose to listen to music.”

Users can access the music videos by hitting the “Switch to Video” icon above the song title for the songs supported by the feature.

When you hit the icon, the track will restart, and the video will appear in the center of the screen. You can flip your Android or iOS device to switch the aspect ratio to full screen.

The feature will also be available on desktop and the Spotify smart TV app, and it is currently live in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Genmark says those markets specifically chosen were “based on a number of criteria, including market size and the availability of local content support.”