A$AP Rocky ft. Florence Welch – “I Come Apart” [LISTEN]

A$AP Rocky’s long awaited debut, Long.Live.A$AP sprung a leak a few weeks back, but that’s not going to stop the Harlem rapper from properly promoting its official release. Via his YouTube page, that Pretty Motherf-cker shares the Florence Welch assisted “I Come Apart,” a bonus cut off the album.

The British crooner, the lead singer of Florence and the Machine, holds down the song’s hook, wailing, “I come apart, I can’t keep it together, I come apart, I can’t stand the pressure,” on part of the chorus. A$AP keeps his bars in pocket with the track’s marching drums and ethereal instrumentation. “I woke up today high, felt a little pressure from you, and I’m here to say I, may have even learned a lesson from you,” he spits.

Recently, the rapper born Rakim Mayers “decoded” his new album’s opening track, “Live Love A$AP,” which meant offering insight into his own come up. “Growing up between Bronx and Harlem, I felt like it was times I thought I wouldn’t even make it. I thought maybe I’mma die in these streets or I’mma die in jail,” he said.

Long.Live.A$AP is in stores January 15 and is available for pre-order on iTunes now. Listen to “I Come Apart” below. Will you be picking up a copy?

—

Photo: Pitchfork