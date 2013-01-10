Beyoncé Says She & Justin Timberlake Want To “Bring R&B Back” In GQ [PHOTOS]

Last night, social media went nuts with news that Justin Timberlake is going to drop new music with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

In the latest issue of GQ, Beyoncé alluded to the new music she’s been working on including the Timberlake-assisted record that may possibly drop today.

“I’ve been working with Pharrell and Timbaland and Justin Timberlake and [The] Dream. We all started in the ’90s, when R&B was the most important genre, and we all kind of want that back: the feeling that music gave us,” she told Gentleman’s Quarterly. Mostly R&B. I always have my Prince and rock/soul influences. There’s a bit of D’Angelo, some ’60s doo-wop. And Aretha and Diana Ross.”

Mrs. Jay-Z also talked to the magazine, which names her one of the se*iest women of the 21st century, about her creative process when creating a song. “I used to start with lyrics and then I’d find tracks—often it was something I had in my head, and it just so happened to go with the melody. Now I write with other writers. It starts with the title or the concept of what I’m trying to say, and then I’ll go into the booth and sing my idea. Then we work together to layer on.”

The February issue of Gentlemen’s Quarterly will be on newsstands on January 22nd. Check out more flicks from the photo shoot with Terry Richardson in the gallery.

[Spotted at GQ]

—

Photos: GQ/Terry Richardson

1 2 3Next page »