Big K.R.I.T. Reveals New Mixtape’s Title, Working With Mike Will Made It [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. and scorching hot producer Mike Will Made It recently linked up in the studio (Tree Sound Studios) and 3 Little Digs was on hand to cover. The two artists spoke on their art, with K.R.I.T. revealing the title of his new mixtape and plans to make plenty of music with the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” producer.

The Mississippi rapper’s new mixtape will be called K.R.I.T. (King Remembered In Time) and plans for it to include production from his new collaborator. “This is our first time in the studio together, Tree Sound,” said Mike Will. “We working on this legendary 2012 Sippin On that Sizzurp with Future, Big K.R.I.T. and I’ma just stop right there. I got a whole line up I’m fit’n’a put together for Future album.”

K.R.I.T. is known for handling most if not all of his production by himself. But he has no problem’s making exceptions for a producer of Mike Will’s caliber. “For the most part man, I definitely rock with producers that make the kind of beats and the kind of music that I wouldn’t make for myself,” explained K.R.I.T. “Mike Will been playing me mad sh-t that I be like, ‘Damn!’ More of I wish I woulda made that. Instead of like, ‘Damn, I coulda made it at the crib.'”

Most recently, K.R.I.T. can be heard closing out the posse cut “1Train” from A$AP Rocky’s forthcoming Live.Love.A$AP debut album.

Watch the full interview, where Mike Will says to expect a “whole wave” of new music, below.

Photo: Vimeo