Chris Brown Wants To Perform With Rihanna At The Grammys

This doesn’t sound like a good idea, but Chris Brown is all about taking chances. The singer reportedly wants to perform with Rihanna at the Grammy Awards, next month.

Brown famously attacked the bajan beauty the night before the ceremony in 2009. Both were scheduled to appear, and instead Rihanna went into hiding while Brown turned himself in to authorities.

Now, four years later, the Virginia native is looking to give it another go. “Chris wants to perform with Rihanna at the Grammys to show the whole world they are back together,” a source revealed. “Chris doesn’t care what the haters say, and wants to give the viewers an over the top performance with Rihanna.

“He wants the fans to know this is the real deal, and he is a changed man. If Rihanna can forgive him, the rest of the world should move on from what happened four years ago.”

Since their altercation Brown and Rihanna have reunited in a bizarre love triangle that apparently includes his ex, Karraueche Tran. In an interview with Vibe, the aspiring designer called her situation with Brown a “roller coaster ride,” and shied away from potentially sitting down with her ex and Rihanna. “For everybody, emotionally, that would just be way too much,” she said. “I’m a very mature person so if the time ever did come where we would need to sit down and talk, I’d do it. I’m a mature person. I can work it out but that would be a lot. Yeah, it would be a lot.”

Rihanna on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be dealing with things so diplomatically. Since photos of Brown and Tran have been on the ‘Net she’s been posting a bunch of non-rhetorical questions about decision-making and “everyone” not being deserving of “second chances.”

The saga continues.

Photo: Getty