‘Black Mirror’ Returning For A 7th Season In 2025, USS Callister Back

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s hit series Black Mirror is known for taking brief hiatuses in-between it’s seasons and with the sixth season almost a year old, Netflix has just announced that the popular sci-fi show will be returning for a seventh installment…next year.

On Thursday, (March 14), Netflix released a teaser trailer announcing that Black Mirror would be returning in 2025 with six new episodes. And though details about what to expect aren’t given, Netflix did confirm that one of the episodes would be a sequel to one of Season 6’s standout episodes, “USS Callister.”

The news should be welcomed by fans of the series who were pleased to see the show get back on track in Season 6 after a very lackluster fifth season in 2019, which many felt was easily the worst season in the franchise. Now that the show’s regained some popularity and respect with it’s 2023 return, Netflix is looking to capitalize and give fans some more stories that have at times given us a glimpse as to what to expect in our own actual reality.

No release date has been set but don’t be surprised if Season 7 of Black Mirror returns sometime next Summer.

Are you happy that Black Mirror is returning for another go in 2025? Let us know in the comments section below.