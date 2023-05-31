‘Black Mirror’ Returns For A Reality Bending Season 6

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After a few years on hiatus, Black Mirror will finally be making its return to Netflix. And judging from its first full official trailer, the revered sci-fi anthology series will be coming back with a bang.

Clocking in at five episodes, the new season of Black Mirror will be featuring the likes of Hollywood heavyweights such as Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz and even former heartthrob Josh Hartnett, who unceremoniously took a sabbatical from the acting game at the height of his career in the mid-2000’s.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker hopes fans appreciate how the series has been evolving in its previous years and how it continues to expand in its latest installment.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” Brooker said.

As for what we can expect from each episode, the official synopsis of each episode describes some out of this world situations that would intrigue the most curious of minds.

From Netflix Tudum:

JOAN IS AWFUL

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

LOCH HENRY A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

BEYOND THE SEA In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

MAZEY DAY A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

DEMON 79 Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Check out the trailer for a better idea of what these episodes will be packing. Let us know if you’ll be tuning into Netflix when Black Mirror premiers June 15 in the comments section below.