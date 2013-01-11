Big Boi Shoots Skullcandy Commercial w/ Kate Upton & More Pics Of Kate Upton [PHOTOS]

Atlanta rap delegate and one half of the might OutKast, Big Boi, was in California recently to shoot a commercial with Skullcandy headphones and Kate Upton.

We’re not sure what the details of the shoot are, but we do know that is seems to involve “Funny Or Die” and that Skull Candy has a gang of Hip-Hop acts in their circle, including MMG and Roc Nation rappers Wale and Meek Mill. The headphone and earbud company also has athletes like Derrick Rose, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and more, in the mix, too. Also, Kate Upton is an official spokeswoman for the brand.

But really, we just figured this was as good enough a reason as any to post a load of pics of model Kate Upton.

Big Boi’s sophomore solo album, Vicious Lies and Danger Rumors, is in stores right now. Check Kate Upton posing for Elle France (on some “girl next door” ish), V Magazine (plenty of lingerie shots, just saying) and German Vogue as well as kicking it with Daddy Fat Sax on the set of their Skullcandy commercial, in the gallery. You’re welcome.

Photos: Twitter, Elle France, V Magazine

