Joey Bada$$ – “Unorthodox” (Prod. By DJ Premier) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Joey BadA$$ has been pretty quiet music wise since the release of The APROcalypse and the unfortunate passing of Capital STEEZ. However, he’s back on “Unorthodox.”

The young Pro Era leader with a flow well beyond his years gets busy on this new track produced by the legendary DJ Premier. The scratches and the beat breaks are what has been Preemo’s calling card and fit in with Joey’s vintage flow that has won him acclaim from the new cats and veterans alike.

You’ll have to mind the Green Label Sounds and radio drops throughout this record, but it is without a doubt a banger. This is the result of the recent studio session we saw the other day with Preem and Bad A$$ in the studio.

With rumors of Joey signing to Roc Nation, it seems as if the Brooklyn rapper will be looking for a big 2013. Get a listen to the new record “Unorthodox” after the jump.

UPDATE: CDQ

—

Photo: Instagram