Usher, Fantasia Barrino & More Win Big At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

The 55th NAACP Image Awards concluded over the weekend and the stars were there in all their revelry as expected. Usher, Colman Domingo, and Fantasia Barrino were among the winners, which featured several nods for The Color Purple.

The NAACP Image Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. last Saturday (March 16) and was hosted expertly by Queen Latifah. For those unaware, the ceremony highlights entertainers and performers across several genres which include television, film, music, and also podcasting.

Usher was named the Entertainer Of The Year and gave a moving acceptance speech that looked back over his three decades as a performer and how he’s grown with his fans. The singer also mentioned his recent marriage, how his mother was instrumental in his rise, and also his popular Las Vegas residency gig. Oprah Winfrey announced the award, which was a surprise for attendees.

Speaking of Winfrey, The Color Purple earned several awards throughout the night as Fantasia Barrino took home the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the musical. Winfrey, cleverly decked out in purple, was the executive producer for the 2023 film alongside Steven Spielberg. The Outstanding Motion Picture award also went to The Color Purple.

Taraji P. Henson, who has been outspoken about pay inequity for women in Hollywood, took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for her role in The Color Purple. The film also took home the Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Colman Domingo was a two-award winner, taking home the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Rustin, and the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for The Color Purple. Domingo was also nominated for Entertainer Of The Year.

See the full list of the 55th NAACP Image Awards winners here.

