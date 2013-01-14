Lloyd ft. Juicy J – “Twerk Off” [LISTEN]

We’ve reached the moment in time where you can’t mention strippers on a song without having Juicy J on the record. Lloyd follows suit with this new joint called, “Twerk Off.”

This record, which is produced by Drumma Boy, is going to be another dancer friendly record that is catered to the “ladies of the night” at your local gentlemen’s club. This record follows Lloyd’s latest mixtape, The Playboy Diaries, which dropped shortly before the end of 2012.

Juicy J’s charismatic verse on this joint features the rapper stating that the girl is “okay in the face, but Beyonce from behind” Sounds like the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper might have another one on his hands. This record has that bounce to it that will keep the girls swinging and bouncing from all around the country. Something tells us this won’t be the last time we hear this song.

Get a listen to the new joint, “Twerk Off” after the jump.

Photo: Singersroom