A$AP Rocky ft. Skrillex & Birdy Nam Nam – “Wild for the Night” [LISTEN]

A$AP Rocky’s long awaited debut, Long.Live.A$AP, is finally out today, but yesterday he shared one last song from the project. That would be the frenetic “Wild For The Night,” which features Skrillex and Birdy Nam Nam.

“Wild for the night, f-ck being polite,” is the song’s hook and pretty much its theme, too. It starts off slow with the Harlem rapper’s now trademark distorted vocals before ramping up the BPMs and adding spacey sound effects for a turnt up audio experience.

Some of you may already be familiar with this cut since the PMF’s album leaked about a month ago. “From a business standpoint, we tried to control it as much as we could, and also pay attention to the signs,” Bryan Leach, founder of Polo Grounds Music and who signed Rocky, told XXL. “From a personal standpoint, it was a gift and a curse. I was disappointed that it leaked so early, and I was concerned about whether that would affect us.”

Nevertheless, Leach was optimistic that album will still do well from a sales standpoint. “I think the word of mouth was great,” he added. “I think people appreciated the body of work. I’m glad that what leaked was not super rough demos and sh-t like that. A lot of the comments have been, “I downloaded it; I’m still buying it.”

Long.Live.A$AP is in stores today. Listen to “Wild for the Night” for the night below.

Photo: Pitchfork