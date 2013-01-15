Red Café ft. Chief Keef, French Montana & Fabolous – “Gucci Everything” [VIDEO]

From Los Angeles, to Miami and back to New York; Red Café grabs up Chief Keef, French Montana and Fabolous for the video for “Gucci Everything.”

This song was originally featured on Red Café’s last mixtape, American Psycho, which dropped shortly before the end of 2012 and also featured Game on this song. In this video, the Compton rapper is conspicuously absent.

As for the Bad Boy rapper, Café gets gritty with a minute long introduction for this video before the “Gucci Everything” song drops. Most surprising in this video is that Chief Keef sounds as clear as we’ve probably ever heard him. He actually sounds like he uses syllables on his verse, which is a clear step up for him.

This video is directed by Joe Puma, who has helmed many videos for Red Café in the past including “Brinks Trucks” and “Champagne For The Pain” featuring Cory Gunz and Young Jeezy respectively.

If you haven’t downloaded Red Café’s free project, American Psycho, you can get it right here. Once you download that, check below to watch the video for “Gucci Everything” featuring Fabolous, French Montana & Chief Keef.

Photo: YouTube