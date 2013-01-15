Future – FBG: The Movie Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

After a minor delay, it’s time to go back to outer space as Future drops his new mixtape, FBG: The Movie.

Drake, Wale, Birdman, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Juelz Santana, Sisqo (?!), Rocko, Birdman and many more are featured on this new tape that puts a lot of the spotlight on his budding FreeBand Gang. Those members consist of Young Scooter, Slice 9, Mexico Ran, Millionaire Mark, Maceo, Test, Doe Boy, and Casino.

Tracks that he’s appeared on including “B**ches Love Me,” ‘Fo Real‘, ‘Mark McGwire‘ and ‘Whip Game‘ are all on this staggering 24-track mixtape. DJ Drama hosts this mixtape which includes production from his longtime collaborator Mike Will Made It.

This can be the start of another memorable year for Future after wrapping up the year working with artists like RIhanna, Kanye West, Drake, Lil Wayne and many more major music players.

The new God of the auotune flow is set to make a motion picture with FBG: The Movie. It’s time to turn up once again with the Epic Records/Free Bandz/A1 artist. After the artwork hit the jump to check out the tracklist and download link for Future’s FBG: The Movie.

DOWNLOAD: Future – FBG: The Movie

Photo: Epic