MGM Resorts Debunks Bruno Mars Owes $50M In Gambling Debt Rumor

Last week, social media was buzzing after NewsNation “reported” that Pop/R&B sensation Bruno Mars had racked up more than $50 million in gambling debt at MGM casinos and that a large portion of that debt is being paid off with money Mars earned during his residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

After the news was reported, the interwebs were flooded with memes, gifs and everybody’s opinion on Mars’ apparent gambling addiction. Shannon Sharpe even started dishing about a story he heard about the “Talking to the Moon” singer losing nearly $2 million after a single night of gambling.

Well, it turns out that the Silk Sonic member may not be a victim of his own gambling impulses, but he might be a victim of bad journalism. According to MGM Resorts International, none of the rumors about Mars’ outstanding debt are true.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe,” MGM said in a statement to People. “MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Since the company doesn’t have any discernable reason to lie about Mars not owing it money, it seems pretty safe to say this is yet another example of why folks can’t just believe every headline they read in their news feeds.

From People:

A source had claimed to NewsNation that MGM “basically owned” Mars after he allegedly racked up millions in gambling debt with the hospitality and entertainment company. The outlet also claimed that Mars made $90 million a year from his residencies at MGM, but the singer was using a large amount of that to pay the company back. “[He will] only make $1.5 million per night after taxes,” NewsNation claimed.

Mars’ began his partnership with MGM in 2016, leading to his Park MGM residency. This year, his Pinky Ring cocktail bar opened at MGM’s Bellagio Resort & Casino

So, it sounds like Bruno Mars is doing fine, and there are some entertainment media outlets out there that really need to do better at checking their facts before rushing to put a juicy celebrity story out.