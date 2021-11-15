Anderson .Paak Calls Bruno Mars “One Of The Greatest Vocalists” He’s Worked With

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars recently dropped their highly anticipated Silk Sonic duet album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. And while the fans have been loving the work that the two created together (it is hella dope), .Paak is probably more impressed with Mars than anyone.

During an interview on R&B Now Radio on Apple Music 1, .Paak and Mars discussed their duet album and with .Paak taking the time to throw some mighty high praise on the 24K Magic crooner calling him, “one of the greatest vocalists I’ve worked with.”

“I’ve done collabs with everybody. I don’t know not one person old, young, everyone on my checklist I’ve already checked and I’ve done all kinds of stuff,” .Paak said. “I’ve had records that have gotten Grammys but there’s stuff – but like there’s always a place that an artist wants to go and I wanted to go straight to the top And there’s a cheat code, you know what I’m saying? Everybody told me the cheat code is linking up with this dude. Get Bruno on your side, and yeah, it’s dope.”

He’s not wrong. Since the drop of An Evening With Silk Sonic, fans of the two have praised the album as it fused 70s sounding soul music with 2021’s flavor and content. It’s just off the hook in many different ways. Now that the album is out the two are preparing for shows which is sure to be next level as the two have been known to put on some dope live performances.

Check out the full interview below and let us know if you’ve been grooving to An Evening With Silk Sonic lately.

Photo: Getty