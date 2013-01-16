A$AP Rocky Projects To Top Charts With Long.Live.A$AP Despite Early Leak

Can’t even lie, this is surprising as hell. Despite suffering a leak of his album a complete month before it’s release date; A$AP Rocky is about to do some respectable numbers for Long.Live.A$AP.

That Pretty Mother F**ker is going to be sitting pretty at the top of the charts according to HitsDailyDouble. The site is reporting that Rocky’s new album Long.Live.A$AP will debut at #1 on the charts next week with a projected number of 130,000-140,000 copies sold.

Critics and fans alike thought that Rocky’s numbers would take a serious hit due to the leak, despite his lead single “F**king Problems” with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and 2 Chainz selling over 500,000 copies and becoming RIAA-certified gold.

Long.Live.A$AP, which you can purchase right here, features the likes of Joey Bad@$$, Drake, Action Bronson, Big K.R.I.T., Skrillex, Gunplay, Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar and more.

A$AP Rocky is currently pushing the Skrillex assisted “Wild For The Night” as a possible second single while “1 Train” seems to be getting the most buzz on the streets. Nonetheless, congratulations to A$AP Rocky and RCA/Polo Grounds.

—

—

Photo: YouTube